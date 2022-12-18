Rap superstar Drake places eye-watering $1m bet on Lionel Messi's Argentina to beat France in World Cup final

Ritabrata Banerjee
Drake-bet split Getty Images & Instagram (@champagnepapi)
Drake is set to make $1.75 million if Lionel Messi's Argentina beat France to lift the World Cup title in Doha on Sunday.

  • Rapper bet on Messi's Argentina
  • Sparks fears of infamous 'Drake Curse'
  • France take on Albiceleste on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The world-famous music star has placed an incredible $1 million bet on Argentina winning the World Cup. If Messi and Co. do manage to beat the reigning champions France, he will bag a massive profit.

This is not the first time that Drake has bet big on football. In October he placed a $600,000 wager on Barcelona winning El Clasico and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League. While the Gunners did not disappoint him, the Catalan giants suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their rivals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Canadian betting on the World Cup final may be a matter of concern for La Albiceleste due to the infamous 'Drake Curse'. It is a phenomenon whereby teams and individuals suffer misfortune in the wake of any sort of association with the rapper and music producer. Apparently, Drake is a bad luck charm for any sports stars he associates with.

WHAT NEXT? Reigning champions France are eyeing back-to-back World Cup titles on Sunday, while Lionel Scaloni's side will hope to lift the trophy after a 36-year weight.