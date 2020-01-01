Dortmund eyeing up possible Sancho replacements in case Man Utd target leaves

The German club concede that they will need to dip into the transfer market if the England international winger departs in the summer

sporting director Michael Zorc says that the side are targeting attacking players as they prepare for the possibility that target Jadon Sancho could leave.

Sancho has been heavily tipped to join Premier League giants United , while the likes of , and have also emerged as possible destinations.

Dortmund reportedly want around €120 million (£108m/$136m) for the international, who arrived from in 2017.

Asked about Sancho and a potential departure, Zorc told Kicker : "If Jadon left, we would do something again in the offensive area.

"There are certainly one or two players we are targeting."



Sancho scored 17 goals and supplied 16 assists as Dortmund finished second behind Bundesliga champions this season.

The 20-year-old attacker scored 20 goals across all competitions in 2019-20 as he emerged as one of Europe's most exciting young talents.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are reportedly on the verge of signing sensation Jude Bellingham ahead of United.

"When you don't have a billionaire or a state backing you up, then you need to be careful how you invest your money," Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke is quoted as telling Kicker.

"We don't have an end date for corona, without that we simply have no planning security. Should we sell Sancho, then every player will cost €5-10m more. We have nothing to give away."

While Manchester United have been strongly linked with a summer move for Sancho, former striker Dimitar Berbatov believes the Red Devils don't need any more attackers .

"Looking at how the squad are doing at the moment I don't think signing Sancho is necessary,” Berbatov told the Mirror .

"Look at the front three from the other night, the speed of Martial, Rashford and Greenwood was great to watch, their link up play was fantastic.

"Football is a funny thing, you have a great young player in Sancho, but at the same time you have a great young player in Greenwood.

"United have to question if they are ready to sacrifice and halt the development of Greenwood, one of their own, to bring Sancho in. They could have both and rotate not only them two, but Martial and Rashford."