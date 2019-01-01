Donyoh and Atanga power Nordsjaelland to victory in Denmark

The two men emerged as heroes on Sunday when their goals decided the outcome of their club's league encounter with Esbjerg

Ghanaian duo Godsway Donyoh and Isaac Atanga were on target as Nordsjaelland dispatched Esbjerg in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

Well enough, the goals sealed a 2-0 home triumph in the matchday three fixture at Right to Dream Park in Farum.

The three points have taken Flemming Pedersen's outfit to fifth on the league table while Esbjerg are second from bottom.

After a barren first-half, 18-year-old Atanga broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, scoring from the assist of 19-year-old compatriot Ibrahim Sadiq.

In the 79th minute, Sadiq was replaced by Donyoh, who made the most of his limited opportunity to score on the stroke of full-time to seal the win.

Article continues below

Whereas the goal was Donyoh's first in three matches this season, Atanga's strike was more impressively his third, having netted in each of his club's three games played so far this campaign.

There were two more Ghanaians in action for Nordsjaelland as centre-back Abdul Mumin and midfielder Abu Francis lasted for 65 and 90 minutes, respectively.

U-20 duo Mohammed Kudus and Clinton Antwi, as well as Maxwell Woledzi, were not in the winners' matchday squad.