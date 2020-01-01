'Don't use my name to make trouble at Man Utd!' - Bruno Fernandes slams Solskjaer speculation

The Red Devils star has hit out at rumours he had a falling out with the Norwegian coach during a heavy defeat

Bruno Fernandes denied reports he had an argument with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the Premier League loss to .

Fernandes was reportedly furious at half-time of the clash earlier this month, and the midfielder was substituted at the break with United trailing 4-1 before they suffered a 6-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

The international had opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but was said to have had a bust-up with Solskjaer at half-time.

However, Fernandes rubbished those claims after Portugal's 3-0 Nations League win over Sweden on Wednesday.

"There's been a lot of speculation about that," the midfielder told Sport TV, via A Bola.

"First it was a discussion with team-mates, as it did not stick, it was a discussion with only one team-mate [Victor Lindelof], as it did not stick now, it is the discussion with Solskjaer.

"I believe it is a way to destabilise the group. What was said is in no way true.

"I was replaced at half-time, it is true, by technical option. The coach told me that the game was almost over and that we would have a lot of games ahead of us. Got it. I was not satisfied but said nothing that could harm the group."

After just one win from the opening three games of the Premier League season, Solskjaer has been under increasing pressure at United.

But Fernandes insisted Manchester United were ready to respond against on Saturday, while warning the speculation needed to stop.

"Do not use my name, my colleagues or the coach to make trouble at Manchester United," he said. "The atmosphere is good and the team is ready to give an answer in the next game."

The Red Devils are currently 16th in the Premier League with just three points from their first three games of the new season.

Fernandes has enjoyed a more successful spell with his nation over the past week and believes they did well to beat Sweden in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We were not asked to play any differently, our ambition remains the same. The team has great values but it is obvious that it is easier to win with the best in the world," he said post-match.