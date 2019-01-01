Dominic signs with Thai League 1 club Police Tero

The Malaysian international will be spending next season in the top division of Thai domestic football after securing a spot with Police Tero FC.

Dominic Tan will embark on the next step in his professional career after signing a 2-year contract with Police Tero as revealed by the club today.

The Silver Shield Dragons were in the League 2 last season but a strong second place finish behind BG Pathum United meant they earned a promotion to League 1 for the 2020 season.

Dominic had already spent half of last season with the club and while he did not get much playing time, the Thai club were impressed enough to give him further opportunities with them.

Back in 2016, Dominic signed for Johor Darul Ta'zim but opportunities in the first team were hard to come by as The Southern Tigers kept chasing for top honours in Malaysia.

But the centre back's quality did not go unnoticed and his performance for the Malaysia Under-23 in particular earned him rave reviews and admirers.

Towards the end of 2019, Dominic also established himself as part of the senior team squad even though he is more of a back-up option to the preferred starting duo of Shahrul Saad and Aidil Zafuan.

