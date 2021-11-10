Dolly: Now is the time for Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana forward

When Keagan Dolly gave up on Europe to play for Kaizer Chiefs, he would have wanted to ensure he made a big impact for club and country.



Dolly's not the first South African to return home from abroad a bit earlier than expected, and there have been mixed fortunes for those who have; the likes of Mbulelo Mabizela, Benedict Vilakazi, Bernard Parker, Andile Jali and Siphiwe Tshabalala are some examples.



So far, after having regained his fitness, Dolly has hit the ground running back in the PSL and has shown everyone that he still has plenty to offer; in 10 matches, he has five goals and four assists.



In just a few months, he's already become Kaizer Chiefs' most important player. It's Dolly's combination with Khama Billiat which is helping to turn what was a poor start to the season for Amakhosi into a more promising one.



His latest star performance came on the weekend when he scored both goals for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2-1 Soweto derby win over Orlando Pirates.



Now it's time for him to take the next step and exert the same kind of influence on the national team, and with two crucial World Cup qualifiers coming up - against Zimbabwe in Johannesburg on Thursday and away in Ghana on Sunday, the timing of Dolly's form could not be any better.



And so while Bafana coach Hugo Broos had initially been reluctant to recall Dolly to the Bafana side (he wasn't selected for the opening four matches), now the Belgian surely must insert the Westbury-born playmaker into the starting XI.



It's not just Dolly's goal-scoring that could be crucial, but his eye for the killer pass. If he can connect with players such as Percy Tau, Victor Letsoalo and Bongokuhle Hlongwane the way he has been doing with Billiat, South Africa's chances of victory should be significantly higher.



As one of South Africa's most talented players, he's not yet fully delivered for his country, having played just 19 matches for Bafana. In those 19 games, he's produced six assists and three goals, a great return, but still for a player of his stature, he should be closer to the 50-cap mark.



Injuries have played their part, but whatever the reasons, simply put - now is Dolly's time and Broos must make sure he gives him centre stage.