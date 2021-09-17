Dolly explains what Kaizer Chiefs are doing to improve sharpness

The South Africa star is concerned the forwards have not been able to convert the numerous chances created into goals

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly has explained what the forwards have been doing in order to improve their sharpness in front of goal.



In regulation time, the Glamour Boys have scored four goals across all competitions in five games and Dolly - who signed for the Soweto giants before the season began - has revealed what measures his partners have undertaken to improve their sharpness.

Working on confidence

"The strikers have been remaining behind after normal training sessions just working on their confidence in front of goal. Every striker that goes on the field wants to score and they never want to go to the field and mess," Dolly told the club's media department.



"The goals would come once we make it a habit of training and scoring and that is what we have been doing, making sure that when we do go to the match, we are ready and confident.



"We take each game as it comes and now our focus is on the Royal AM. They are tough opposition, but I have always said there is no easy game and we know Royal AM and what we need to do is to stick to playing the football that we know. We need to take our training sessions into the match and once we do that we will come on top.



"We are creating chances, but we need to start converting them. You could see in the Baroka game that we created six or seven chances that we should have scored."

Although the 28-year-old South Africa international is worried by the club's scoring stats, he stated the general progress of the team has been impressive."So far, so good, although we would have liked to win all the games that we have played, I think it is a work in progress. Since the day I got here, I can see the team is willing to work hard and buy into what the coach wants us to do," he added."You can see on match days that we are always willing to stick to our game plans and do what the coach wants us to do."We can take a lot from the past three games, and going forward, we know we need to improve and we should know what areas we must work on in the field. We just need to be a better team each game."

Amakhosi will host Royal AM on Saturday.