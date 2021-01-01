Dolly adds to Bafana Bafana woes as French clubs make decision on non-EU players

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star becomes the latest player doubtful for Molefi Ntseki’s national team squad

Montpellier HSC midfielder Keagan Dolly is set to miss South Africa’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following a decision taken by the French Professional League (LFP) not to allow international players whose teams fall outside the European Union to report for duty.

South Africa host Ghana in their Group C match on March 25, before ending the qualifiers with a trip to Sudan for their final group match three days later.

Following reports Brighton & Hove Albion and Rangers FC are reluctant to release Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu respectively for national duty, Dolly has become the latest concern.

This is after the LFP made a unanimous decision that all players called-up by non-EU national teams should not leave France except under exceptional circumstances.

“At the initiative of the presidents of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, some consultation was done on Wednesday March 17 with all club presidents concerning players outside the France A team likely to participate in matches outside of France, the EU/EEA zone during the next international period in March,” the LFP said in a statement.

“In the absence of an exemption for foreign international players made available to their national team and in view of the response times imposed by international regulations, the clubs of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have unanimously decided to apply the Fifa circular of February 5, 2021 taking into account the many travel restrictions in the world.

“In this context, the clubs will not make available for selection the foreign players summoned for matches outside the EU/EEA zone during the next international period in March.”

Dolly is the only France-based player called-up by South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki who overlooked Lebogang Phiri who turns out for Ligue 2 side Guingamp, while Strasbourg’s Lebo Mothiba is making a return from a long-term injury.

South Africa are currently second in Group C with nine points, the same as leaders Ghana.

While Bafana Bafana are fretting over the availability of Dolly, Tau and Zungu, Ghana are worrying over Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Crystal Palace duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew, Swansea City forfward Andre Ayew, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu and Reading full-back Andy Yiadom who might not be released by their clubs for international duty.