Dodji ready to join former coach Akonnor at Asante Kotoko

The Miners striker has made it clear his readiness to sign for the Porcupine Warriors as they prepare for the Caf Confederation Cup group stage

Ashanti Gold striker Richard Dodji says he is willing to sign for rivals Asante Kotoko to team up with former coach C.K Akonnor.

With Kotoko in the market to beef up their attacking options for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup, the Ivorian striker who signed a three-year deal under Akonnor last season at Ashanti Gold, has been identified as one of the solutions.

"It is a very good opportunity for me so I’m waiting for Kotoko to officially table a bid. I’m ever ready to play for them,” Dodji told Ashh FM.

“Kotoko is a big club in Ghana and I love their supporters too. Akonnor is a wonderful person and I like his style of coaching because he urges every player on to be at the top. Moreover, I will be very happy to work with him again”

“Every player wants to play for Kotoko so I'm waiting to see how this will end. To be honest, I’m sure if I join Kotoko I'll make the starting XI and help them achieve their aims in the Caf Confederation Cup,” he added.

Dodji was adjudged the Best Player in the 2019 Betway Cup held in Obuasi last weekend.

Goal understands that Ashanti Gold are ready to play hardball with their ace, as they desperately want to keep hold of him and have issued $500,000 as his price tag.