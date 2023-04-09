‘It’s in our DNA’ – USMNT star Weston McKennie attempts to explain Leeds collapse & how they will respond to 5-1 defeat

Weston McKennie admits that Leeds became “disorganised” in a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, but says it is in the club’s “DNA” to respond positively.

Whites took the lead on home soil

Fell apart in the second-half

Liverpool up next at Elland Road

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international played his part in a positive first-half performance from the Whites at Elland Road, with Patrick Bamford heading them in front. The wheels fell off in dramatic fashion, though, for Javi Gracia’s side, with four goals conceded in a forgettable second half that saw the hosts hit a 32-year low in top-flight competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: USMNT star McKennie is at a loss to explain what happened to Leeds, saying after the game: “It’s pretty self-explanatory, it’s pretty easy to see. First-half I think we did very well – everyone was in the challenges, winning the first and second balls, playing together and unlucky with the set-pieces, because in the first-half that was really the only opportunities that they had. Coming out for the second-half, I don’t know, it just got disorganised and they are very talented on one v ones on the outside of the field and they found a way. We conceded.”

He went on to say: “I can’t really explain how it happened, it’s just something that happened, it’s in the moment. Preparation was good, everyone understood what to do and on the field it just turned out to be a little bit different in the second half. We’ll analyse, we’ll learn – the players, coaching staff, everyone – and look forward to the next game and try to get a result there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A heavy defeat on home soil has left Leeds perched just two places and a couple of points above the relegation zone, but McKennie is tipping them to bounce back. He said: “We know the reality of the situation, we know that this was a big game for us and for them as well, but Leeds is a club that knows how to bounce back and knows how to not give up in any situation and that’s what we’re going to stick to. It’s in our DNA, so we’ll just be ready for the next game.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Leeds will not be back in action until April 17, with Liverpool set to pay a visit to Elland Road looking to keep the Whites locked in a battle for Premier League survival.