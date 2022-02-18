'Disturbed' Conte reveals Tottenham have asked him to stop doing interviews with Italian media

Antonio Conte says that he has been left "disturbed" by the fallout from his bombshell interview over Tottenham's transfer policy earlier this week, with the manager suggesting he has now been barred from speaking to Italian media as a result of his actions.

The Spurs supremo appeared to indicate that the club's philosophy to recruitment had weakened their prospects following a muted January window, mulling to Sky Italia that his squad was lesser than it had previously been.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League trip to champions Manchester City however, Conte sought to address his previous words however, suggesting that they had been misinterpreted - and that now he has been prohibited from interviews in his homeland.

What has been said?

"I think I was very, very clear," the 52-year-old told his pre-match briefing. "I don't understand why someone wants to try to create a problem with me. The chairman knows my thoughts. It's not important for me to go and speak to the media. If I have to speak with him, I go to speak with him.

"I was a bit disturbed by this situation, especially because I had an interview with the Italian media. It means the club now doesn't want me to speak to Italian media because the translation was not so clear with my thoughts.

"During the interview, they asked me about the club, if I was happy, and I said the club did the best that the club could do. We lost four players and I said: 'Important players for Tottenham'. When you spend a lot of money, it means we are talking about important players for the club."

Conte professes satisfaction with position

Elsewhere, Conte sought to shut down speculation that he has been left unhappy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following a significant drop in form following a record-breaking start at the helm.

"I always said I’m enjoying my time with Tottenham, enjoying working with these players," he added. "I always said this.

"Then we have four months at the end of this season and we have to try to do our best to finish in the best place possible in this league. Then we’ll see."

The bigger picture

Three Premier League losses on the bounce have compounded Tottenham's troubles as they look to secure themselves a strong European berth this season.

A Europa Conference League exit in unusual, Covid-19-affected circumstances has seriously cut their prospects for silverware this term and a dismal two-legged semi-final exit in the Carabao Cup to Chelsea has further turned the mood in north London.

Still, Conte's proven history suggest he can manage a turnaround, with the trip to league leaders City the latest opportunity to reverse the trends for his Spurs side.

