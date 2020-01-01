Diskerud: I would give every limb on my body for the USMNT

The former NYCFC midfielder says he hopes to someday return to MLS after a loan spell in the K-League

Mix Diskerud says that he would "offer every limb" of his body for the U.S. men's national team while opening up about his future goals in the sport.

The 29-year-old midfielder is currently on the books at , having signed for the club from following a loan stint with IFK Goteborg.

Diskerud's move to Manchester City was never intended to be one that would put him anywhere near the first team, and he's spent the last two years on loan spells away from the club.

The 2014 World Cup veteran last represented the in 2016, having not earned a call-up under former manager Bruce Arena, interim boss Dave Sarachan or current coach Gregg Berhalter.

But Diskerud does still think about the USMNT as the team continues to undergo a rebuild.

"I would offer every limb in my body for the U.S, national team," Diskerud told MLSSoccer.com. "The USMNT concerns and excites me a whole deal. I have been, and am, one of their biggest fans."

Diskerud most recently spent a season-and-a-half on loan with South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai, where he made 60 appearances while scoring 11 goals.

That loan spell ended with the conclusion of the K-League season in December, and Diskerud has not played since.

Looking at his future, Diskerud says he would like to someday return to , but, after a positive experience in the K-League, he's open to experiencing what different leagues have to offer.

"I feel like I've got some unfinished business there [in MLS]," Diskerud said. "Whether it comes to me playing in the States in the future, I do not know. I've enjoyed traveling the world, and maybe I might keep trying new continents. South America would be pretty interesting, no?"

Another possibility is a return to the K-League, where Diskerud says he found comfort and several long-lasting friendships.

While he admitted that there were cultural differences that he needed to adjust to, the midfielder says that he is proud of his time with Ulsan Hyundai, even if the club fell just short of capturing a tittle during his time there.

"For me, football at large is about creating memories, developing as a person and as a player, and striving to win, in that order," said Diskerud. "All those boxes were ready to be checked off for me when I chose to move to the far east and play for Ulsan Hyundai."

He added: "I get messages on social media quite often from South Koreans, asking me to come back. That definitely puts a smile on my face, and shows that they appreciated me as much as I appreciated them."