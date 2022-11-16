Disasi feels ‘no guilt’ after ending Harit’s World Cup dream as he earns late France call-up for injured Kimpembe

French centre-back Axel Disasi has no regrets after his collision with Morocco midfielder Amine Harit ended the latter’s World Cup dream.

WHAT HAPPENED? AS Monaco defender Disasi collided with Marseille’s Harit in the 57th minute of the two teams' Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, leaving the Moroccan distraught as he held his left knee while lying on the ground.

The midfielder left the pitch on a stretcher with a test revealing that the former Schalke player has a sprained cruciate ligament in his left knee, ruling him out of the World Cup just days after he was included in coach Walid Regragui’s final squad.

While the unfortunate collision ended Harit’s World Cup hopes, Disasi was incidentally the beneficiary of an injury in the French squad, as he became a late inclusion into Didier Deschamps’ group following the late withdrawal of the injured Presnel Kimpembe.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "I don't feel any guilt,” said Disasi as quoted by Marca. “This is not dancing. It's football and it's a contact sport.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harit, who has 16 caps for his country, will miss his second World Cup in a row although the Morocco FA has promised to take him to Qatar alongside the rest of the squad.

Meanwhile, Disasi earned his maiden senior call-up for Les Bleus and is likely to make his France debut at the World Cup if Manchester United defender Raphael Varane does not recover in time.

WHAT’S MORE? Disasi’s late call-up has seen racist comments directed at him on social media, forcing Deschamps and his club to defend him.

"I wish Harit a quick recovery, but it was part of the game," the France coach said. "In football, injuries sometimes happen in training. What's more, sometimes players injure themselves. I know Axel is sorry, but he shouldn't blame himself.

"Monaco expresses its full support for Axel, the victim of a cascade of violent, threatening and racist messages," the club said in an official statement.

WHAT’S NEXT? Harit will now be supporting Morocco from the stands as he continues his recovery, with the Atlas Lions facing Georgia in a friendly match on Thursday before taking on Croatia in their opening World Cup game on November 23, while France begin the defence of their title against Australia a day earlier.