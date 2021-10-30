Ghana duo Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom, as well as Nigeria prospect Ovie Ejaria were in action as Reading succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Nigerian descents Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke featured for the match winners.

In the matchday 15 fixture, Solanke and Jamal Lowe scored to secure the three points for their side.

The loss, Reading’s third straight defeat in the league, has left the side 16th on the table while Bournemouth are in first position.

Coming into the game on the back of successive defeats to Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, the Royals had set sights on three points to turn their fortunes around.

It was apparently not to be as they conceded in either half to miss out on three points for the eighth time this term.

With things looking headed for a goalless first half, Solanke broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, scoring from a Gary Cahill assist to put Bournemouth 1-0 up.

After the interval, Reading came back with more energy, throwing everything forward in search of an equaliser, as the home crowd spurred them on.

In the process, the hosts left spaces at the back for Bournemouth to exploit, one such moment capitalised on as Lowe, a substitute, coolly slotted home after a quick break in the 59th minute.

Reading tried to find a way back into the game but the visitors were relentless in defence as they held on for victory and a clean sheet.

Yiadom and Baba, interestingly Ghana’s first-choice fullbacks at international level, featured for the duration of the game.

The former is in his fourth season with the club while the latter joined the Championship fold on a season-long loan in August.

Ejarie, who is reportedly close to switching international allegiance from country of birth, England, to Nigeria, also played the full 90 minutes, as did former Nigeria U23 striker Tom Dele-Bashiru.

On the Bournemouth side, Solanke and Denmark international Billing played the full game but Zimbabwe ace Jordan Zemura was substituted in the second half.

Reading will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they play as guests of Millwall on Tuesday.