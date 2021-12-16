Disappointment for Asante Kotoko as Real Tamale United force draw in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko’s quest for top spot in the Ghana Premier League suffered a setback after a 1-1 home draw with Real Tamale United on matchday eight on Wednesday.



After Ismail Abdul Ganiyu wasted a penalty to put the Porcupine Warriors in front at Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium, Franck Mbella scored after the break to send the Kumasi-based outfit 1-0.



David Abagna Sandan, however, leveled the score in the 70th minute for RTU to share the spoils.



Kotoko, with a game in hand, find themselves third on the league table while the opposition hold the eighth position.



Elsewhere, Hearts of Oak registered their first win of the season by a 1-0 away victory over Elmina Sharks. On his debut, Ghana midfielder Gladson Awako scored the solitary goal to earn the Phobians three points, sending the side to the 16th position, two spots from the bottom, and one place below Sharks.



Aduana Stars have overtaken King Faisal for the top spot following a 1-0 away victory over ninth-positioned Ashanti Gold. Sam Adams scored the only goal of the match in the 34th minute.



Faisal dropped down to second by a 0-0 away draw with Accra Lions, who occupy the 13th position on the league table.



Ghana starlet Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continues his fine form in the topflight with his sixth goal in six matches as Dreams beat Karela United 3-1 in Dawu. Ali Huzaf scored the home outfit’s other two goals, while Umar Bashiru fetched the visitors’ consolation. Dreams have moved to fourth on the log while Karela hold the 11th position.



Following their loss to Gold Stars, Bechem United bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 home triumph over Eleven Wonders. Augustine Okrah’s goal propelled The Hunters to the fifth position; Eleven Wonders are relegation-trapped.



Great Olympics are also back to winning ways after James Akaminko and Maxwell Abbey Quaye netted to seal a 2-0 victory over Gold Stars in Accra. The ‘Dade’ Boys are sixth on the table as the opposition hold the 10th position.



Berekum Chelsea registered their first win in three games by a 2-0 home victory over Wafa, goals from Kofi Owusu (2x) deciding the fixture. The two teams occupy the 12th and 18th positions respectively on the table.





Last but not least, Medeama had Joseph Tetteh Zutah to thank for his solitary goal which ensured a 1-0 home victory over fourteenth-placed Legon Cities. Medeama sit seventh on the table.