Disappointing! Ghanaians react after 2-2 deadlock with Benin in Afcon 2019 opener

Many Ghanaians were left crestfallen by the Black Stars' inability to begin their continental campaign with a win

There was nothing but disappointment among Ghanaians as the Black Stars were held to a 2-2 stalemate in their Africa Cup of Nations opening game against Benin on Tuesday.

The Squirrels stunned the four-time champions in just the second minute through Mickael Pote, but captain Andre Ayew and younger brother Jordan hit back to send Ghana 2-1 up before half-time.

After Ghana centre-back John Boye was sent off for a second bookable offence, Pote registered his second goal of the night to seal a 2-2 draw in the Group F fixture at the Ismailia Stadium.

Expectedly, many took to social media to express disappointment about the result by coach James Kwesi Appiah and his charges. 
 

