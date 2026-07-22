Direct questions.. Details of the meeting between Salah and Besiktas' coach

Fresh twists keep coming in the saga over Mohamed Salah's future, with the Egypt captain a leading target for Besiktas this summer.

The Egyptian star remains in close contact with the black and whites, and it has emerged that he put his first questions to the club during a meeting with head coach Vincenzo Italiano.

According to the cnnturk website, Salah quizzed the Italian coach in detail about the plans for the new season.

The veteran winger wanted the full picture: the shape of the squad, the transfers lined up for the coming window, and the team's ambitions at home and on the continent.

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He asked pointed questions too: "Who will be in the team, who will I play with?".

The report confirms the Egyptian star wanted to know who he would line up alongside in attack, the style of play the team favours, and Besiktas's targets in European competition.

Salah places huge importance on the calibre of the current players, the quality of the planned signings, and the club's hunger for silverware.

For their part, Besiktas want to speed things up and win over the 34-year-old striker with the promise of a strong, competitive squad.

Talks between the two sides are progressing well, the website noted. The management continues its push to bolster the squad, and Salah is watching every move closely.

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