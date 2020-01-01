Dinamo-BSUPC coach Ivanovich comments on Mulaudzi and Ramalepe's debuts

The South Africa internationals made their first appearances on Wednesday after their respective movements to the Belarusian side last week

Dinamo-BSUPC head coach Yuri Ivanovich has hailed the exploits of Rhoda Mulaudzi and Lebohang Ramalepe after the duo's debuts for his side in Wednesday's 7-2 triumph over Bobruichanka.

The Banyana stars joined the Belarusian outfit for the rest of the season last Friday, having parted ways with South African sides Polokwane FC and Ladies respectively.

While the move saw Ramalepe earn her first contract abroad, Mulaudzi secured her third deal overseas after previous stints with Cyprus' Apollon Ladies and 's Canberra United.

Having failed to feature the duo against Bobruichanka last Sunday, the club's manager pledged to hand them their debuts in Wednesday's semi-final, second leg tie at home, which he fulfilled.

After a 5-1 first-leg win, Dinamo trashed Bobruichanka 7-2 in the reverse fixture to advance to the final, with a 12-3 aggregate win at Dynama-Juni Stadium.

Ramalepe played from the start to finish on her first professional debut, while compatriot Mulaudzi saw the final 24 minutes, having replaced Burkina Faso's Salimata Simpore.

Following their maiden appearances in the colours of Dinamo, the tactician has shared his views on the duo's performances.

"You know, considering that they have not trained for four months, both showed a very solid level," he told the club website.

"It is clear that it still takes time to adapt, but they did a good job and, I hope, will improve with every game."

The victory puts Dinamo on the brink of a maiden title in their history as they will square up with holders Minsk in the final of the competition scheduled to be played on August 30.

After their enterprising start to life in Belarus, they will seek to make their league debuts when Dinamo face-off with Neman on Saturday.