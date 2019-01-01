Dimitar Berbatov to feature in the Battle of the Reds 2019 at National Stadium

Jerzy Dudek also confirmed to join the line-up for the Liverpool Reds

More names have been confirmed for the Battle of the Reds 2019 that will see the , Manchester and Singapore Reds go head-to-head in an epic battle for victory on 16 November at the National Stadium.

Football fans can look forward to a memorable night with the football legends as striker Dimitar Berbatov and goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek lace up their boots again for some exciting football action. This will be the first time the veteran plays in Singapore on our pitch, as he makes his debut with the Manchester Reds.

Dimitar Berbatov who announced his retirement just last month was widely known for his sublime technique and ball control during his time at Old Trafford. He won two Premier League titles with the club from 2008 to 2012, making 108 appearances with 48 goals to his name. The Bulgarian was in Singapore during the International Champions Cup earlier this year and had expressed his interest in playing at the National Stadium.

“I have been to the stadium, but I have only watched the games. I was itching to play and I’m really excited to finally get the chance. Hopefully, I’ll be able to score some goals too,” Berbatov shared.

In addition to Berbatov, Jonathan Greening and Michael Gray will also join the Manchester Reds squad here next month.

Liverpool fans can rejoice as the legendary goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek returns to Singapore to join the Liverpool Reds this year. Dudek starred in the Battle of the Reds in 2015, where he kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Manchester United. Dudek who was with the Anfield side from 2001 to 2017 said, “The last time we played here, I had a fantastic time and the team did a really good job. I’m looking forward to meet everyone again and will do our best and to defend our title.”

Tickets to the Battle of the Reds 2019 start from $20 and are available at www.sportshub.com.sg. Family packages (two adults & two children below the age of 12) are also available at $120 and VIP Packages at $250. Global Tour ticket holders can enjoy 15% off the Battle of the Reds tickets (applicable to Category 1 and 2 tickets only) with the promo code ‘TEG15’. Battle of the Reds ticket holders can also enjoy 30% off the Brazil Global Tour tickets with promo code ‘BOTR201930’. For more information, please visit https://wfl.asia/.