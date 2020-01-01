Dike’s Orlando City extend unbeaten MLS run against Carnell’s New York Red Bulls

The team handled by the former South Africa international has become the latest victims of the red-hot Lions with a Nigerian-American finding the net

Bradley Carnell’s have become ’s latest victims having lost 3-1 to them on Saturday.

Heading into the Major League Soccer game against the Lions, Carnell’s team had decimated 4-1 and were out to halt Orlando’s juggernauts too.

Nevertheless, that dream faded into thin air as they left the Exploria Stadium with their heads bowed low.

More teams

In a tight first half, the hosts took a one-goal advantage into the half time break through Daryl Dike. Profiting from fragmented defending by the visitors, the Nigerian-American headed home a cross from Kyle Smith.

Junior Urso doubled the lead for Oscar Pareja’s side in the 50th minute.

Four minutes later, French midfielder Florian Valot reduced the deficit for Metro after capitalising on an appalling clearance from Canadian international defender Kamal Miller.

Carlos Antonio guaranteed victory for the hosts in the closing seconds of the game after slotting into an open net thanks to Nani’s assist. The goal had been ruled out for offside before VAR replays confirmed the strike of the Brazilian defender who is on loan from Palmeiras.

Thanks to this result, Pareja’s team has now stayed unbeaten in their last nine Major League Soccer fixtures.

For Carnell, this is his second defeat in five games since taking over as interim head coach of the Red Bull Arena giants.

Having served as the club’s assistant, the former and Free State Stars man, was named in an acting capacity on September 5, 2020 – a day after Chris Armas was shown the way out for a poor performance.

Article continues below

Thanks to this result, Orlando City remain at the summit of the American top-flight with seven points from three matches. They are guests of on October 8.

For New York, they have only garnered three points from the same number of games. They welcome Miami in their next outing.

Born to Nigerian parents in Oklahoma, the 20-year-old forward is eligible to represent and the United States at international level.