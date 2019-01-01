Dier admits Tottenham are in 'crisis' after Bayern and Brighton defeats

The English midfielder spoke openly about Spurs' situation and implored the squad to 'push through'

midfielder Eric Dier has admitted his team are in a 'crisis' after two horrible defeats in four days amplified a poor start to the season.

Thrashed 7-2 by in the on Tuesday night, Spurs were stunned 3-0 by in the Premier League on Saturday.

Their coach Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure at the helm with Tottenham ninth in the Premier League, just four months after losing the Champions League final to .

Dier accepted Spurs were going through a tough spell as they head into the international break on the back of four losses in their past five games.

And the international said the team needed to get through a situation which had been unfamiliar to the club in recent years.

"We are obviously going through a difficult period. Is saying it's a crisis a bit too strong? No," Dier said, via The Mirror .

"If you lose like we've lost in these last two games, it's normal. For us, this is the worst period we've been in, but we have to be all together and push through it.

"The stuff about the squad, I know that's not the case, but it's natural these things will come up now because of the situation we find ourselves in.

"It's the first time that we've found ourselves in this position, we can't back down from it. We've got to push through it."

A loss to League Two side Colchester in the ramped up the pressure on Pochettino, before being hit for seven goals by Bayern Munich.

Heung-min Son put Spurs ahead in the game before the Londoners collapsed, with former winger Serge Gnabry grabbing four goals.

Spurs capitulated again against Brighton on the weekend, who hadn't won at the AMEX Stadium for seven months.

Article continues below

Tottenham has not won an away league match since a 2-1 victory over now-relegated at Craven Cottage in January.

The club has lost an astonishing 18 games already in 2019 and has only won three of their eight Premier League games this season.

Following the international break, Tottenham will attempt to bounce back with a home match against .