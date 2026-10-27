Diego Gomez ready to unleash on Manchester City as Brighton prepare for daunting Etihad double-header

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Diego Gomez has declared himself fully fit and eager to make an impact as Brighton & Hove Albion prepare for a grueling double-header against Manchester City. The Paraguay international missed recent European action as part of a tailored fitness plan but is now ready to play a pivotal role in two crucial away fixtures at the Etihad Stadium.

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Ready for back-to-back Man City tests

The upcoming schedule sees Fabian Hurzeler’s side visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for a Round of 16 clash in the Carabao Cup, before returning to the same venue on Saturday for a massive Premier League showdown against the current leaders. Gomez was carefully managed during the club's recent busy schedule, sitting out the UEFA Conference League stalemate against FK Jablonec to ensure he remained at peak physical condition for the domestic challenges ahead.

"We know that these are two very difficult away games,” said Gomez on the club's official website. "The coach spoke to me and said he wanted to keep me back more for these matches. Obviously I wanted to play (at Jablonec) but it’s the coach’s decision."

Midfield engine recharged for City challenge

His return to the side during Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool showed glimpses of his quality, and he is now focused on the back-to-back encounters in the North West. The 23-year-old has become a key component of the Albion engine room, and his energy will be vital if the visitors are to disrupt the rhythm of Enzo Maresca's side over the next few days. Gomez acknowledged the difficulty of the task but believes the rest he was afforded by his manager will prove beneficial.

"Now I feel really fresh to tackle these games which are coming and which are very important. It was the coach’s decision and I went along with his decision because I needed the rest with so many games coming up, but now I’m focused on the games this week," the midfielder stated.

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Reflecting on Anfield frustrations

While looking forward to the City double-header, Gomez also took time to reflect on the recent disappointment at Anfield. The Seagulls saw their impressive ten-match unbeaten run come to an end at the hands of Liverpool, despite enjoying significant periods of possession and creating several promising opportunities. The Paraguayan international admitted that the team lacked the necessary ruthlessness to capitalize on their dominance during the first half of the match, where they failed to find a way past the Reds' backline.

Next matches MCI Carabao Cup 15:30 BHA

"I thought we had the ball a lot in the first half and we had a lot of chances to score," Gomez added when discussing the 2-0 defeat. "We were just missing some clarity on the final pass but we are already thinking about the next games and how to improve. In the second half they had a very good, compact defence. We still kept trying to create chances but there are things to work on."

Seeking a repeat of historic success

History suggests that Brighton are capable of causing an upset against the Citizens in cup competition. Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie represents only the second time these two clubs have met in the League Cup. The previous encounter remains a fond memory for Albion supporters, as they secured a memorable victory on penalties following a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Withdean Stadium back in 2008. While the landscape of English football has changed significantly since then, the desire for a giant-killing remains just as strong within the camp.