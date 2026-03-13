Dida ranks Maignan among Europe's best: "Alongside Donnarumma and Raya"

Nelson Dida, the Rossoneri’s legendary former goalkeeper, managed the Under-17s before being promoted to the first team in the 2020–21 season as goalkeeping coach, helping to develop Gigio Donnarumma and Mike Maignan before leaving the club. During an interview with La Repubblica, he spoke about his former French protégé: “A friendship has developed since he arrived at Milan. Mike is a brilliant person. He’s a player who’s always focused, with an incredible desire to win. He’s doing brilliantly this year; he’s got himself back into shape. I’m sure he still has a lot to offer Milan. Is Maignan among the best goalkeepers in Europe? Yes, partly because of his consistency. Then I’d put Donnarumma next. Another one I like is Raya from Arsenal.”