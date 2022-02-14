'Did they?' - Fabinho laughs off suggestion Burnley 'had their chances' in Liverpool clash

Fabinho has laughed off the suggestion that Burnley "had their chances' during their 1-0 loss at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool kept the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table by picking up a hard-fought three points at Turf Moor, with Fabinho netting the only goal of the game in the 40th minute.

Burnley might have felt unlucky not to earn a draw after posting more shots on target than the Reds and getting into a number of good positions in the final third, but Fabinho never felt like the game was out of the visitors' control.

What's been said?

When asked by DAZN if he felt that Burnley had a lot of chances against Liverpool, Fabinho responded with a wry smile: "Did they?

"Not really, maybe a couple."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also played down how dangerous Burnley were in his post-match press conference, insisting late offside calls masked how well his side managed to limit their threat.

“I think it felt that they had more moments than they actually had, because of the late offside flag,” he told reporters.

“There were a lot of situations where we defended them really well then the flag came late, or if Ali made a save he didn’t even put the flag up anymore.

“So it looked really crazy. But that’s the way it is.”

What's next?

Liverpool moved back to within nine points of Premier League leaders City after the Burnley victory, and can still reduce that gap even further if they win their game in hand.

Klopp will prepare his side for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Inter at San Siro on Wednesday before his attention switches back to domestic matters and a meeting with Norwich on February 19.

