Dico settles the debate over Messi’s final dance in a Barcelona shirt

Barcelona sporting director Deco has addressed speculation that Argentine legend Lionel Messi could return to the club while he is in charge.

Deco addressed the prospect of Messi returning for a “final dance” in a Barcelona shirt before hanging up his boots, telling Spanish newspaper Sport: “This is a complex issue; it was discussed at length during the election campaign, and his name was mentioned constantly. Messi is the best player in Barcelona’s history, and for me he is the best player in the history of football, or one of the best.”

He added: “We wish football were eternal in every respect. There are many things we’d like to last forever, but they come to an end. Everything has a beginning, a development and an end, and speculating on this matter seems pointless to me.”

As the club’s sporting director, Deco emphasised that he has been privy to every relevant conversation and decision. “The possibility of a return has never been on the table since I arrived,” he stated.

“Neither Messi nor anyone representing him has ever called me and said, ‘Hold on, I want to come back, I want to play.’ It was all just rumours and unrealistic talk.”

Deco stressed that there has been no concrete indication from the Argentine that he wants another first-team spell, explaining: “He hasn’t shown that desire; he posted on Instagram saying he’d like to return one day, but he didn’t specify when. Talking about these matters with a player of Leo’s stature makes no sense unless there’s something real and tangible.”

He did, however, back the idea of a tribute ceremony, though he stressed that planning such an event falls outside the sporting department’s remit: “It’s clear that the date of Messi’s tribute doesn’t depend on me.”

Deco then addressed Messi’s visit to the ‘Spotify Camp Nou’ construction site last November, explaining: “He was with the national team at a hotel, not at his home. He went for a walk and ended up at Camp Nou. That’s how I understand it.”



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