Di Livio hails 'super champion' Ronaldo & insists Juventus should only rest him once every 15 games

The former Italy international isn't convinced that Maurizio Sarri's side are Champions League contenders despite having the Portuguese in their side

Former star Angelo Di Livio has hailed the qualities of Cristiano Ronaldo and insisted that his former side should only look at resting the Portuguese every 15 games.

Now 35, Ronaldo has played 22 league games for the champions this season prior to the coronavirus pandemic bringing a halt to football.

Maurizio Sarri has, however, decided to rest his star man at times, insisting that "even for him there will be a need for rest" prior to him being left out of a meeting with Lecce earlier in the campaign.

Di Livio, though, is not convinced he needs to be left out regularly, insisting Ronaldo is a "super champion" that leads by example with his attitude and lifestyle.

He told Stats Perform News : "Cristiano Ronaldo always has to play. You can make him rest once every 15 games. He is admirable and it is proven by all his team-mates who get on so well with him.

"He is a super champion. He leads by example for his working attitude, his lifestyle, never a problem. Hats off."

Di Livio has, however, been left concerned by the absence of the Bianconeri's usual "unique mentality" at times this season.

With the 2019-20 campaign suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, Juve are top of Serie A and playing in the last 16 of the .

Yet 's defending champions have not been entirely convincing this term under Sarri, sitting just one point clear of in the league and trailing 1-0 after the first leg of their European tie.

Di Livio, who was part of the last Juve team to win the Champions League in 1995-96, was troubled by their approach to the Lyon game and does not consider them genuine contenders for Europe's top title.

"Juve are still a long shot from what I have seen this season before Covid," he added. "They struggled even in Serie A and they have a super Lazio just one point behind them.

"They are at risk in Serie A as much as in the Champions League against Lyon. They have to come from behind, but I didn't like their approach.

"Juventus boast a very unique mentality, we all know that. Whoever plays there knows exactly what to do with aggression, grit and love for the shirt. This season they looked a bit prissy, but they still top the league and have a game in hand to topple Lyon."

Di Livio is at least encouraged by Sarri's recent work at the club, although he was bemused by the departure of previous head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"Not many have understood this change at the helm," he said. "You have to respect a winner. I hold Massimiliano Allegri in high esteem because in comparison he looks so similar to Marcello Lippi. He who wins can't be sacked. Allegri was pivotal for that and even for this Juventus.

"Of course, good luck to Sarri, who has finally understood what it means to manage a club that has to win."