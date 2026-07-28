How to get DFB-Pokal 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Final information & more

We’re set for another fantastic season of DFB-Pokal (German Cup) action, which culminates with the Final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 29, and you could book tickets to one or some of the upcoming thrillers today.

With six different Bundesliga clubs reigning supreme as DFB-Pokal champions in the past nine seasons, numerous fans from all over Germany and beyond have experienced magical cup moments.

Bayern Munich are the current holders, and unsurprisingly are the most decorated side in DFB-Pokal history, having lifted the iconic-looking trophy on no less than 21 occasions.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital DFB-Pokal ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

Upcoming DFB-Pokal 2026/27 fixtures

These are a selection of DFB-Pokal first round matches featuring Bundesliga sides:

Date & Time (CET) Fixture Venue Tickets Fri Aug 21, 18:00 St. Tönis vs Eintracht Frankfurt Stadion Der Jahnsportanlage St. Tönis (Tönisvorst) Tickets Fri Aug 21, 20:45 Hansa Rostock vs VfB Stuttgart Ostseestadion (Rostock) Tickets Sat Aug 22, 13:00 Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayer Leverkusen BRITA-Arena (Wiesbaden) Tickets Sat Aug 22, 15:30 MSV Duisburg vs Elversberg Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena (Duisburg) Tickets Sun Aug 23, 15:30 Schott Mainz vs Borussia M'gladbach TSV Schott Mainz Geschäftsstelle (Mainz) Tickets Sun Aug 23, 18:00 Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Freiburg Merkur Spiel-Arena (Düsseldorf) Tickets Mon Aug 24, 18:00 Verl vs Hamburger SV Merkur Spiel-Arena (Düsseldorf) Tickets Tue Sep 1, 20:45 HEBC vs Borussia Dortmund Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) Tickets

What is the full DFB-Pokal 2026/27 schedule?

Round Date(s) Tickets First Round August 21-24 & September 1-2 Tickets Second Round October 27-28 Tickets Round of 16 December 1-2 Tickets Quarter-Finals February 2-3 & February 9-10 Tickets Semi-Finals April 20-21 Tickets Final May 29 Tickets

How to buy DFB-Pokal 2026/27 tickets

For DFB-Pokal matches, tickets are primarily sold on the competing clubs’ official sites or at their official shops.

They are typically released in phases, starting with club members and season ticket holders, before moving to a general public sale, if any remain.

When it comes to the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the same process applies, although capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 20,000 to 25,000 tickets each.

The remaining tickets (roughly 25,000–30,000) are reserved for the German Football Association (DFB), sponsors, VIPs, and a neutral fans' lottery. Final tickets and hospitality packages will also be available from the official DFB Ticketshop.

In addition to buying DFB-Pokal tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are DFB-Pokal 2026/27 tickets?

During the early rounds of the DFB-Pokal, tickets tend to range from between €15 and €25.

Prices increase as the competition progresses, with quarter-final and semi-final tickets costing from €50 upwards through official channels.

Using previous editions as a guide, prices are likely to start from €75 for standard seats and could rise to over €250 for premium spots at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the Final on May 29.

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Where is the DFB-Pokal Final held?

Olympiastadion

Berlin's Olympiastadion was originally constructed in the mid-1930s as the host stadium for the 1936 Summer Olympics.

The stadium has undergone two major renovations (1972–1974 and 2000–2004) to modernise it for domestic and international football and now has a capacity of 74,475.

As well as staging FIFA World Cup (1974 & 2006) and UEFA Euros (2024) matches, Hertha Berlin, who currently reside in 2. Bundesliga has called the Olympiastadion its home since 1963.

Away from football, the Olympiastadion remains an important athletics venue. Usain Bolt famously set the men's 100m record there, during the 2009 World Athletics Championships. His time of 9.58 seconds remains unbeaten 17 years on.

Who are the recent DFB-Pokal winners?