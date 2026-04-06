Goal.com
Live
Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Details of Inzagi’s meeting with Al-Hilal’s stars following the shock defeat to Al-Taawoun

Al Hilal vs Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Italy

The Italian coach expresses his anger

Simone Inzaghi, the Italian manager of Al-Hilal’s first football team, held an urgent meeting with his players on Monday evening to discuss the mistakes made in the recent match against Al-Taawoun, which ended in a 2–2 draw, according to sources at the newspaper *Al-Riyadiah*.

Al-Hilal dropped two more points in the title race, reaching 65 points in second place, level with runners-up Al-Ahli, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr.

The same sources revealed that the meeting was held as part of the coaching staff’s efforts to address the weaknesses that emerged during the match, particularly a lack of concentration at certain stages of the game, which affected the team’s overall performance.

Read the details... After describing him as "finished"... Saudi media personality surprises Salah with a new move
Read the details... Al-Faraj drops a bombshell... Is the Saudi Investment Fund backing away from supporting the top clubs?

The meeting also highlighted Al-Hilal’s squandering of a number of clear-cut chances during the clash with Al-Taawoun, which the Italian coach deemed unacceptable, particularly in decisive matches that require capitalising on every opportunity for the team’s benefit.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

In light of this, Inzaghi focused during the session on correcting individual and collective errors, emphasising the need for greater concentration and tactical discipline before resuming daily training and preparing for upcoming matches in the Saudi Roshen League.

Through these corrective sessions, the Italian coach aims to get the team back on track and motivate the players to perform better, particularly following the setback against Al-Taawoun, to ensure such mistakes are not repeated in crucial league fixtures.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting