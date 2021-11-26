Dessers the hero as Feyenoord hold Olayinka's Slavia Prague

Cyriel Dessers was the hero for Feyenoord as his brace rescued a 2-2 draw for them against Peter Olayinka's Slavia Prague in the Uefa Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Dessers, who has started just one game in all competitions this season, was on the bench until the Pride of South were forced to make an early substitution with Brian Linssen coming off for the Nigeria international in the 19th minute.

The decision to throw the 26-year-old into the fray proved fruitful as he put Feyenoord level twice in the encounter.

Just like on Sunday when he started the party for Jindrich Trpisovsky's side in their 5-0 league win, Olayinka opened the scoring at the Sinobo Stadium in the 12th minute but the lead did not last long.

A minute after the half-hour mark, Dessers grabbed the equaliser for Feyenoord, however, things turned worse for them as Guus Til was shown a straight red card in the 37th minute.

It ended 1-1 at the half-time break and after the restart, Slavia Prague continued pushing for another goal which they finally got in the 66th minute through Jan Kuchta.

The hosts were on the verge of securing their third win in Group E until Dessers stood out for Feyenoord with another equaliser to keep their unbeaten streak intact.

The Super Eagles forward scored a last-minute goal, courtesy of an assist from Lutsharel Geertruida, to earn the visitors a crucial point that sealed their qualification for the next round.

Dessers has made a superb impact off the bench this season and all his eight goals this season have come as a substitute.

The Eredivisie club sit atop of Group E with 11 points after five games while Slavia Prague trail in the second spot with seven points after the same number of games.

Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi's Union Berlin occupy the third spot with six points after they pipped Maccabi Haifa to a 1-0 win.

Union Berlin must now beat Slavia Prague in their final group fixture on December 9 to make it past the group stage.