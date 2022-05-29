Dessers proves to Nigeria just what they’ve been missing

Saturday’s friendly against Mexico may have ended in disappointment, but it could be the start of something special for the Feyenoord striker

Nigeria’s low-key friendly defeat by Mexico on Saturday may not have been anything to write home about, but in the goalscoring performance of Cyriel Dessers, the Super Eagles at least have something to cheer.

The striker has been made to wait to truly make his mark with the national side, and while there are hopefully greater things to come, this goal could at least prove to be the belated start of a fruitful international career.

Dessers has played for Nigeria before of course—a 1-1 friendly against Tunisia in October 2020—but in the intervening years, he’s been made to wait to make his return to the fold.

So delighted for @CyrielDessers to score his maiden @NGSuperEagles goal.



One bright note from Jose Peseiro's opener, and time for the Feyenoord man to make up for lost time with the national side.#SoarSuperEagles #Naija #Team9j1Strong pic.twitter.com/NRYLTM2yxg — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) May 29, 2022

It’s a tricky one to fully explain, particularly when one considers some of the striking decisions the national side have made over the last 18 months, not least ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

During that time, attackers such as Anayo Iwuala, Sunusi Ibrahim, Charles Atshimene, Abraham Marcus, Sunday Adetunji, Stephen Jude and Peter Olayinka—as well as the familiar faces—have all been given playing time with Nigeria.

There was also, of course, the return to the fold of veteran Odion Ighalo, who initially made his comeback during the final throes of the Gernot Rohr regime, despite an apparent wealth of attacking options.

He made little impact in that final World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde in November last year, and ultimately missed out on the Nations Cup squad amidst some murky circumstances.

Despite rumours ahead of the tournament that Dessers would be the man called up to replaced Victor Osimhen, who had himself been the subject of a ‘will he, won’t he’ wrangle after recovering from his orbital injury but then picking up Covid-19, the Belgium-born hitman ultimately missed out on the trip to Cameroon.

Without him, the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi and Umar Sadiq saw gametime at the Afcon, as Nigeria drew a blank against Tunisia in the Round of 16.

Despite not being given much of a sniff at international level, Dessers is coming off the back of a fine season with his club, and has continued making a series of big contributions even if the NFF selectors have been looking elsewhere.

After losing his way at Genk, following a strong goalscoring run with Heracles, the attacker landed at a genuine European heavyweight in Feyenoord, where he’s cultivated his reputation for scoring decisive late goals.

While the Dutch giants were defeated in the Europa Conference final by AS Roma, Dessers scored six goals in six games en route to the bout in Tirana earlier this week, as well as scoring nine in the Eredivisie.

He’s also demonstrated an ability to find the net in the big fixtures, notably with doubles against Olympique de Marseille and Slavia Prague (twice) in the Conference League, a brace against PSV Eindhoven, and an assist in March’s defeat by Ajax.

Dessers also has a reputation for being a valuable impact substitute, and while he started against Mexico in Jose Peseiro’s first match as Nigeria boss, it may be that his true value lies off the bench.

On Saturday night, he was played in tandem with Terem Moffi, but considering Victor Osimhen will surely take the role as Nigeria’s leading man when fit, other forwards are either competing for a role alongside him or as his primary understudy.

While Kelechi Iheanacho’s stock is lower than it was a year ago, he appears to be the player most likely to be played in a central supporting role with Osimhen, leaving Dessers and the rest likely competing for a spot on the bench.

In this sense, the ex-NAC Breda man has a potential advantage in that he’s already demonstrated an appetite for coming off the bench and influencing games.

At 27, and having impressed against some tougher European defences this term, he’s entering his prime, and has both the quality and the momentum to make a big difference for the Super Eagles.

It’s a big disappointment that Nigeria didn’t exploit Dessers’ ability—and his willingness to represent the country of his mother—and use him more consistently during his previous hot spells in the Eerste Divisie and the Dutch top flight.

It’s a disappointment that the forward, with his big game mentality and ability off the bench, wasn’t available to be summoned from among the substitutes in that desperate Nations Cup Last 16 disappointment against Tunisia.

How valuable could he have been as the Eagles toiled for an equaliser that just didn’t come?

However, with the Nations Cup on the horizon, and Dessers appearing motivated to make up for lost time, the striker can prove to be a major asset for the Super Eagles moving forward.

“Couldn’t be more proud to score my first international goal,” he wrote on Twitter after the match. Hopefully, there will be many more.