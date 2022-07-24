Dessers opens season account as Onuachu-less Genk bow to Club Brugge

The Nigerian was on target, nonetheless, the Blue-White were silenced at the Jan Breydel Stadium

Cyriel Dessers scored his first Belgian First Division A goal of the new season in Genk’s 3-2 defeat at Club Brugge.

The Nigeria international had restored parity for his team, however, the hosts clawed back to begin the 2022-23 campaign on a winning note.

In the tight encounter played at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Club Brugge took the lead after 22 minutes thanks to Andreas Skov Olsen’s effort.

Article continues below

The Denmark international curled Ferran Jutgla's pass nicely into the far corner of Maarten Vandevoordt's goal.

That lead lasted eight minutes with Dessers levelling matters for the Blue-White at the half-hour mark.

Profiting from a cross from Daniel Munoz, the Super Eagle blasted into the roof of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet's net as the teams went into the half-time break with a goal apiece.

Two minutes into the second half, the visiting side took the lead for the first time after Burundi prospect Mike Ndayishimiye tucked home an assist from Junya Ito.

That setback fired Club Brugge up and they made it 2-2 on the hour mark with Hans Vanaken the scorer.

With the fixture heading for a no-winner, no vanquished note, Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil fouled Clinton Mata in the box – prompting referee Nicolas Laforge to award a penalty.

Although Cyle Larin missed the ensuing kick, Skov Olsen drilled home the rebound to send Wouter Vrancken’s men home with heads bowed low.

After featuring for 78 minutes, Dessers was subbed off for Andras Nemeth with Cote d’Ivoire’s Aziz Ouattara Mohammed an unused substitute.

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu was not listed for action by Genk alongside Theo Bongonda and Tanzania’s Kelvin John.

On the other hand, Angola international Mata played all 90 minutes, while Nigeria international David Okereke and Cote d’Ivoire’s Abakar Sylla were kept on the bench for the entire duration.

Having impressed during his loan spell at Feyenoord the last term – where he emerged as the top scorer of the Uefa Europa Conference League – Dessers returned to Belgium to continue his professional career.

He is expected to play a crucial role as Genk eye a fifth Belgian top-flight title. They would be aiming to return to winning ways when they host Standard Liege on July 31.