Dessers makes most of Osimhen absence to take centre stage against Napoli until Cremonese fall apart

Cyriel Dessers scored his maiden Serie A goal in Cremonese’s 4-1 loss against Napoli on Sunday evening.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Matteo Politano had given the Blues a 26th-minute lead from the penalty mark, the Nigeria international restored parity for the hosts two minutes into the second half. Dessers collected a deflected ball in the centre of the box and stabbed past goalkeeper Alex Meret to level the scoreline. While the game looked to be heading towards a draw, Napoli showed their quality in the end as they scored three late goals through Giovanni Simeone, Hirving Lozano and Mathias Olivera.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the striker’s first goal for the Tigers since moving from Genk at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign. It was also an avenue to prove his worth in the absence of compatriot Victor Osimhen who was not available for the visiting side. Dessers ending his wait for a goal will help boost his confidence in his quest to help the newcomers avoid demotion at the end of the season.

ALL EYES ON: Aside from his maiden strike for Massimiliano Alvini’s men, the striker put up a fine display with stats showing he accounted for two shots, two key passes, and one dribble while he was dispossessed once. He was substituted for Emanuel Aiwu in the 72nd minute, while his compatriot David Okereke was introduced for Luca Zanimacchia in the 46th minute.

DID YOU KNOW? Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and a Nigerian mother, Dessers chose to represent Nigeria at international level in December 2019.

WHAT NEXT FOR DESSERS? Buoyed by his strike against Napoli, the striker would be hoping to find the net again when Cremonese face Spezia in their next outing on October 16.