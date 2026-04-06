Derksen is harsh on both the rebellious fans and the PEC Zwolle board

Johan Derksen has nothing good to say about the PEC Zwolle fans, who caused the kick-off of Sunday’s IJsselderby against Go Ahead Eagles to be delayed. The away section at De Adelaarshorst was cleared by riot police because many PEC supporters were wearing face-covering clothing.

“I was absolutely furious with that crowd from Zwolle, standing in the stands with their faces covered like the Blues Brothers. But if you come to a match with your face covered, the police know you’re there to cause trouble,” Derksen said on Monday in the podcast Groeten uit Grolloo.

“If you come as a PEC supporter, you can just show your face. Nobody needs to be ashamed of that. It’s yet another indication that people who come to demonstrations and football matches wearing face coverings are there purely to cause trouble. That’s why you have to ban it,” De Snor told the various authorities.

Fellow panellist Henk Kuipers points out that face coverings are often brought into the stadium hidden under a jumper. “And you can’t search for that.” Derksen adds that they ‘handled it well’ in Deventer on Sunday.

“Don’t let your ears hang down thinking: it’s an important match, it has to go ahead. The police should just have those people removed from the stands, and that’s that,” says Derksen, referring to the clearance of the away section at the Adelaarshorst by the riot police.

Finally, Derksen has nothing good to say about PEC’s management: “Those people are standing by a fence praying and begging: lads, don’t do that. And afterwards, they don’t say a word about it, and they don’t get their fingers burnt. But surely you can say: we don’t call this sort of idiots supporters? We can do without them like a toothache. And for heaven’s sake, don’t let them come back to PEC Zwolle. Because they’re giving PEC a bad name.”