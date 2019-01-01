Deputy Ghana captain Ayew targets top finish in Afcon qualifying campaign

The Fenerbahce attacker previews Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Black Stars and the Harambee Stars

deputy skipper Andre Ayew says the Black Stars are determined to finish the 2019 qualifying series as group winners.

Ahead of the final round of games, the Black Stars occupy the second position in Group F, one point below , whom they round off the campaign against at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Interestingly, Kwesi Appiah's outfit succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to the Harambee Stars in the reverse fixture in Nairobi last September.

“We want to win and top the group," Ayew said, as reported by Graphic.

"The Kenyans beat us [in the first leg] and I think it’s time for us to beat them too.

"The national team jersey always comes with a responsibility to play well.

"Not all players have the opportunity, so we have to make the best out of the opportunity."

Both Ghana and Kenya have already secured qualification for the final Afcon tournament slated for in June/July.

Saturday's match, therefore, has nothing but pride and a place at the top of the group table to offer.

At the Afcon, the Black Stars will be seeking to end a 37-year trophy drought, having last won the title at Libya 1982.