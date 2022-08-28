Dennis: Two shots, One cross – Nottingham Forest striker’s impact against Tottenham Hotspur

Despite his substitute appearance, the Nigeria international put up a performance worthy of praise against Antonio Conte’s side

Emmanuel Dennis put up a commendable display as Nottingham Forest bowed 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

The former Watford man replaced Jesse Lingard in the 68th for his English top-flight debut at the City Ground.

Although Dennis was in action for 22 minutes, he put up a promising display – albeit, that could not stop Steve Cooper’s men from losing to Antonio Conte’s side thanks to a double from Harry Kane.

Unlike Lingard who could only muster a shot, the Nigeria international contributed two shots, and one cross while he was fouled twice – a stat which proved he was a major threat to Spurs’ backline.

Also, he contributed 10 passes and made 21 touches with a passing accuracy of 80 per cent. He did not contribute defensively having scored zero in judging back interception, clearances and blocked shots, the 24-year-old gave Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez restless moments.

The same performance could not be said about Taiwo Awoniyi who was introduced in the 75th minute for Steve Cook.

The former Union Berlin man could not record any shot, however, he accounted for one key pass, eight touches, six passes and a passing accuracy of 83.3 per cent.

If Yves Bissouma is rated based on his defensive role against Forest, it won't be out of place to claim the Mali international had a decent performance.

Before he was replaced by Dejan Kulusevski with eight minutes left on the clock, the African midfielder boasted one tackle, one interception, and one blocked shot.

“It was a good win, Forest have started the season well, they won here against West Ham, drew at Everton and we knew very well that to play in this stadium, there is a lot of noise.,” Conte told the media about Forest.

“At the same time, our fans were really important to contrast this noise.

“To get three points was really good but we know very well that we have to continue to work and to continue to improve.”

Dennis and his teammates would be aiming to bounce back when they visit Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on August 31 at the Etihad Stadium.