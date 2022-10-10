Dennis and Aurier make first Nottingham Forest starts in Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis and Cote d’Ivoire’s Serge Aurier have made their first league starts for Nottingham Forest in their clash with Aston Villa.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Monday’s English top-flight showing against the Villans, the Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire internationals have been handed a first start for Forest. Since their move from Watford and Villarreal respectively, the Africans have only played for the Reds as substitutes.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID?: Ahead of the crunch league fixture, manager Cooper told the media: "We've had some strong reflections and strong conversations, which has come from the players as well, but as always it's about trying to move forward. Game days are the only thing that can make things better and we've really tried to focus on the process of how we play tonight and how we can win.

"If we do things right it gives us a better chance of winning. We're trying to find the right blend and some momentum; we're giving the players the opportunities and I'm looking for them to take those tonight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the club in dire need of a win, should the duo impress in their starting role, they could be considered to start for Nottingham Forest in subsequent games. More importantly, the Reds are all out for victory against Steven Gerrard's men in their battle against survival.

DID YOU KNOW? Nottingham Forest broke their transfer record to bring in striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a reported £17 million.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOREST? After taking on Aston Villa on Monday night, the newly promoted English elite division side are guests of Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 15.