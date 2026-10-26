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Yosua Arya

Denis Bouanga and Leo Walta rescue LAFC in El Trafico thriller to secure MLS Cup playoff spot

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LAFC secured their place in the MLS Cup Playoffs following a dramatic 2-2 draw against rivals LA Galaxy. Interim boss Xavi Tamarit praised his side's resilience as Denis Bouanga inspired a stunning second-half comeback after falling two goals behind in El Trafico.

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LAFC secure playoff spot in derby thriller

LAFC have booked their place in the MLS Cup Playoffs following a thrilling 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium. The hosts fought back from a two-goal deficit to salvage a crucial point in the latest edition of El Trafico.

Joseph Paintsil had put the Galaxy in complete control after capitalising on defensive errors to score twice. However, LAFC responded immediately with a quickfire double to rescue their postseason ambitions. The result guarantees LAFC a fifth consecutive playoff appearance. It also marks their eighth postseason qualification in just nine seasons.

Tamarit praises dramatic second-half fightback

Interim head coach Tamarit was thrilled by the fighting spirit shown by his players. His team had dominated stretches of the first half but found themselves trailing before conceding again early in the second. Despite the defensive setbacks, the hosts rallied impressively to rescue the match.

"I am very proud about the team, how we overcame in a really difficult situation that we didn't deserve," Tamarit told reporters. "They never give up."

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The comeback was sparked by Bouanga, who pounced on a rebound after Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski spilled Armindo Sieb's shot. Leo Walta then levelled the match following a dangerous cross from Heung-min Son.

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Defensive errors frustrate LAFC squad

While the comeback was commendable, LAFC were left frustrated by the manner of the goals they conceded. Paintsil’s second strike came after Hugo Lloris spilled a shot from Erik Thommy, highlighting their defensive frailties.

Defender Aaron Long was critical of the backline, describing both Galaxy goals as "a little cheap, a little easy." He added: "Scoring two goals at home, that should be a win."

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Pushing for a home playoff advantage

LAFC will now turn their attention to securing a higher seed with just two regular-season matches remaining. A strong finish is essential if they are to earn a coveted home fixture in the upcoming playoffs. In their final two matches, LAFC will face Minnesota United on November 2, and then, six days later, they will travel to take on the Seattle Sounders.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.