Dembele: Mali prospect doesn't 'set goal limits' as he closes in on Depay’s Lyon record

Moussa Dembele is fast closing in on a notable Olympique Lyon record as the Kids prepare to face Nantes on Saturday.

However, Dembele, is not limiting himself by this record alone.

The 25-year-old has scored in each of his last five Ligue 1 matches in the ongoing 2021-22 campaign.

Should he find the net against the Yellow House at the Groupama Stadium, the Mali prospect will become the second Lyon player to score in six consecutive French elite division outings.

Moussa Dembele has scored in each of his last five Ligue 1 games (7 goals overall). The last Lyon player to find the net in six consecutive top-flight encounters was Memphis Depay between March & April 2018 (6), when the sixth game in that run was also against Nantes. pic.twitter.com/FiWTEuPzl4 — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 12, 2022

The last player to achieve that was Memphis Depay between March and April 2018. There he was on target on six occasions.

Speaking to the club website, Dembele stated that his primary focus is to help the club and not chase the individual achievement.

"I try to help the team as much as I could, I scored goals, but it wasn't enough. I don't set limits in terms of goals,” he said.

“I assert myself in leadership, especially with this captain's armband. I'm still young, I have room for improvement. It's natural, I like to help, and push my teammates to give the maximum while doing it myself.

“The season has not been easy but we will try to finish on a good note. You have to have a burst of pride.

“I'm not afraid of going back to the stadium. You have to focus on the game. We are all professionals; we know what we have to do.”

When asked about what the future holds for him with the seven-time league kings, the former Fulham and Celtic man said: "This is not the time to talk about it. I'm only focused on the game [against Nantes] Lyon's DNA is important,” he continued.

“I totally agree with the chairman. It's good to have that ambition. I have nothing to say about my future, we'll see at the end of the season.

“I still have things to do here, the story is not over I think. I do not set a deadline.”

Peter Bosz’s men are favourites to pick all points against the reigning French Cup kings as they secured victories in their last three Ligue 1 games against the Stade de la Beaujoire giants.

They could equal their longest run ever against them in the top-flight (four between September 2005-May 2007).

Interestingly, Lyon have lost only once in their last 19 home games against Nantes (15 wins and three draws). The last time they lost was in September 2019.