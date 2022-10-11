Demba Ba: Club owner and ex-Chelsea striker initiates $4.5 million football academy in Senegal

Former Chelsea striker has launched a multi-million dollar football academy in a village in Senegal.

WHAT HAPPENED: The former Chelsea striker launched a football academy at a cost of 3 billion FCFA (approximately $4.5 million) in a village in Senegal, according to Wiw Sports.

The academy will be built on a 10-hectare area at Roff Village in the locality of Malicounda. The local authority will also help in setting up a maternity ward and a youth centre in the area.

Recently, the 37-year-old purchased a second-tier team, Amitie FC, in his native country.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I don’t know if you are aware, but yes I bought a club which is based in the Thies region and which plays in the second division," Ba said as quoted by Ghana Sports Market. "It is this club that I am in the process of developing and these infrastructures will allow us to be able to achieve excellence. In football, if you want to reach the top level, you need good infrastructure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Senegal striker is keen on giving youngsters a chance to nurture their talent and stand a chance of playing professional football.

The villagers are happy with the initiative and the Malicounda Municipality has also chipped in to ensure the project is a success.

WHAT NEXT FOR BA AND SENEGAL: As Ba turns his attention in shaping the future of Senegal youth, the Lions of Teranga are preparing for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.