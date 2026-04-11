Deliberate or negligent? The mystery behind Mbappé’s blood injury not being shown on TV

Real Madrid have hit another La Liga snag, a result that could prove decisive in the title race. Barcelona’s win over Espanyol today has stretched their advantage over Los Blancos to nine points with only seven matches left.

The draw with Girona included a controversial moment when Kylian Mbappé appeared with blood on his forehead after being struck by Vitor Reis’s elbow. Refereeing expert Iturralde González believes the challenge deserved a penalty, yet no action was taken and the VAR did not intervene.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Television viewers never saw the gash left by Reis’s elbow or the blood that Real Madrid’s medical team cleaned in the closing stages; the extent of the injury was visible only through photographers’ images.

La Liga later denied any directive to withhold the footage, telling AS that it would have been shown had the camera angle been suitable.

La Liga added that the only available camera angle showed a Real Madrid doctor’s arm obscuring Mbappé’s face at 89:13, the moment of the incident.

La Liga added that eight separate replays of Rice’s elbow were shown, underlining that there was no attempt to downplay the incident.

La Liga also stressed that its broadcasting rules contain no ban on showing blood or violent incidents, unlike the explicit instructions to avoid filming pitch invasions.



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