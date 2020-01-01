Defoe hails Aribo’s Rangers performance on full return from injury

The 38-year-old is delighted with the showing from the Nigeria international against Gary Holt’s men at Ibrox Stadium

centre-forward Jermain Defoe has praised Joe Aribo after his impressive performance in their 2-0 victory over in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership game.

The international started his first game for Steven Gerrard’s men since he suffered a muscle injury against St. Johnstone in August.

Aribo was ruled out of action for more than eight weeks before returning against , making a cameo appearance.

The midfielder also got some minutes under his belt in his side’s victory over Standard Liege before making a key contribution for Rangers during his 75 minutes of action at Ibrox Stadium.

Aribo opened the scoring in the encounter with a fine effort before Defoe sealed the victory for his 300th career goal.

The former Hotspur attacker has hailed the impact of the Super Eagles midfielder on his full return from injury.

"I was raring to go and I prepared myself really well for the game and I knew when I got the opportunity, I would have to take it," Defoe told the club website.

"Joe [Aribo] did well as well following a long lay-off with injury but it was a good win and we are delighted."

Aribo will be expected to continue his impressive showings when Rangers take on Lech Poznan in a Europa League game on October 29.

The 24-year-old has been turning heads since his arrival at Ibrox Stadium and in his debut season, he helped Rangers finish second in the Premiership behind champions Celtic.

The midfielder was rewarded for his contribution, winning the club’s Young Player of the 2019-20 season.

Aribo’s return to full fitness will please Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr, who is set to name his squad for their qualifying game against Sierra Leone next month.

The midfielder missed the Super Eagles friendlies against African champions and this month due to his injury problems.