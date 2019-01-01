Defender Amos Korankye departs Medeama

The Yellow and Mauve appear to be rebuilding ahead of a new season whose date is yet to be released

Medeama SC and Amos Korankye have gone separate ways, as the club embark on reforms for future competitions.

The defender joined the Tarkwa-based side two years ago from Division One outfit Sekondi Hasaacas.

However, he fell down the pecking order following the arrival of youngster Samuel Appiah, making 10 appearances in the truncated 2018/2019 Ghana Premier League.

“We have mutually parted ways with defender Amos Korankye. He joined from @SekHasaacas in 2016. We thank him for his services to the club and wish him well,” Medeama said in an official statement on Saturday.

Ghanaian clubs will not return to action anytime soon following the cancellation of a ‘Special Competition’ that would have kept the teams busy ahead of a regular league season.