Declan Rice transfer latest: Arsenal to submit £100m bid for West Ham captain imminently amid Man City interest

Arsenal are set to table a £100 million ($127m) bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice amid rival interest from Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that West Ham are expecting a new bid from Arsenal for their captain, after a recent offer worth £90m ($114.4m) was rejected. The Gunners know that they must get closer to the Irons' valuation amid the rival interest from the Premier League champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City's interest is said to have sharpened the focus at the Emirates on securing Rice's signature, as Mikel Arteta has earmarked the England international as his top target. The report also states that City are ready to make a formal bid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rice is said to prefer a move to north London than to Manchester, but the issue may be taken out of his hands if Arsenal fail to match West Ham's valuation. The Hammers have previously confirmed that their midfielder is almost certain to leave this summer.

WHAT NEXT? The saga surrounding Rice's future appears to be nearing its conclusion, although it remains unclear where he will end up.