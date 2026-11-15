Declan Rice confirms new Arsenal contract is 'on the horizon' as England star prepares to commit long-term future to Premier League champions

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Declan Rice has handed Arsenal a massive boost by confirming that a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium is likely to be signed in the near future. The England international, who has been a transformative figure since his big-money move from West Ham, appears ready to commit the prime years of his career to Mikel Arteta’s Premier League champions.

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Gunners star ready to extend Emirates stay

Rice arrived in north London from West Ham for £105 million in 2023, and his existing agreement runs until 2028, though Arsenal hold an option for an additional year.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has already stated it is "a matter of time" before the deal is finalised. Speaking to reporters in Madrid ahead of England's Nations League clash with Spain, Rice indicated he is eager to sign.

Rice feels 'extremely lucky' under Arteta

Reflecting on his career stability and the backing he receives at the Emirates Stadium, Rice explained why he wants to stay put.

"I've been extremely lucky that I've managed to play at such a consistent level throughout my career," the 27-year-old said. "I'm a player that always sets myself targets, always pushes for more. I've always been stable in the clubs I'm at. New contract hopefully on the horizon soon.

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"I'm extremely lucky I'm at a club like Arsenal where the manager shows me so much trust, I've so many teammates who put so much energy and effort into me. I'm extremely lucky that I don't have to worry about that stuff. It makes playing football a lot easier."

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Transferring Arsenal's winning mentality to England

Rice has played a pivotal role in ending Arsenal's 22-year wait for a Premier League crown and guiding the club to just their second Champions League final last term. He hopes England can replicate that collective spirit under Thomas Tuchel.

"What the manager has installed in us at Arsenal is to not have any fear," Rice said. "The progression in the Champions League over the last three years - quarterfinal, semifinal, final - coming to this stadium last year, we've been to the Bernabeu, Bayern Munich. The Arsenal of old may have struggled in those stadiums. Playing in that team now, putting on that shirt before that game, you know what you're going to get before you go out there.

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"You're going to get a strong team, togetherness, we're going to run for each other, we're going to play forward, So I'm extremely lucky at the minute that I'm in a beautiful team with such great players and with a manager who is leading us and with players who listen to him and follows all his instructions. It is no surprise we're on the trajectory we're on at the minute. Long may it continue.

"That togetherness, that's what's building [with England]. Thomas is only short into his reign here at England. He's come in with the World Cup straight away and now playing the top teams in the Nations League. But you need time to time to build these things. Squads are constantly changing.

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"So I think the biggest thing for me is constantly, every time we're in camp, build that togetherness when we're in training, build relationships and then take that into this kind of game tomorrow night and that's where you see where you're at as a group."

Tuchel rings the changes for Spain test

England face an immediate benchmark in Madrid as Tuchel continues to shape his squad against elite opposition following a rapid transition from the World Cup into the Nations League.

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Fresh from Thursday's 2-1 victory over Croatia, Tuchel confirmed James Trafford will start in goal ahead of Jordan Pickford. The Three Lions are also bolstered by the return of Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence, who have both proven their fitness after missing the Croatia win.