The Debate Club: Paul Pogba Pogba Dilemma - Making sense of his performances for Manchester United and France

With the defending champions set to play their first game of Euro 2020, who will be their most crucial player?

France, one of the hot favourites to win the Euro 2020, are set to take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 after winning a tough group F.

They defeated Germany in their opening game before earning two draws against a gritty Hungary and Portugal. However, one of the key figures in their performances so far has been influential midfielder Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder is somebody who has always divided opinion among fans when he plays for Manchester United. Fans and pundits have often slated him for his work ethic and commitment while playing for United while there have been moments where he has dazzled them with his undeniable skills.

However, for France, there have been no such issues. He has been a consistent performer for them, playing a stellar role in their 2018 World Cup triumph too.

Why is there such a difference in opinion about France's Paul Pogba and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

We put this question to a couple of Manchester United fans and try to make sense of the conundrum.

Watch how the conversation unfolds in Goal's Debate Club!