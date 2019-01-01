Dean Austin hopes Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains with Crystal Palace

The 21-year-old’s outstanding performances last season has seen several European clubs jostling for his signature

Former defender Dean Austin believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka should remain with the Eagles beyond the summer to continue his development.

The right-back delivered a stand-out performance in the 2018/19 season and played a key role as Roy Hodgson’s men finished in 12th place.

On the back of the displays, the defender is attracting interest from Premier League sides and as well as German side .

Austin, who spent two seasons with the Eagles, believes Wan-Bissaka should be patient and learn his trade at Selhurst Park before making a move.

“It is early doors but he is a fantastic prospect and I think you will have a situation where a few clubs will be after him, but I would like to think Palace could keep hold of him for at least another year or two, so that he can develop here with Roy [Hodgson] and Ray [Lewington], who are good coaches," Austin was quoted by Football London.

“I think they are the best people to help him develop, but you never know and money talks."

Wan-Bissaka made 39 appearances across all competitions last season and helped the Eagles to keep 13 clean sheets.