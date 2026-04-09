Deal done: Spalletti extends his contract with Juventus

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has agreed to extend his contract, ensuring he will remain at the club beyond the current season.

Juventus had initially appointed him in October to finish the current campaign after Croatian Igor Tudor’s departure.





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However, according to newspapers such as “La Gazzetta dello Sport” and “Tuttosport”, he is now poised to sign a new two-year deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the club will confirm the extension within 24 hours, while Tuttosport insists the announcement is scheduled for Friday.

Spalletti is set to earn between €5m and €6m per season.

Some reports put his base salary at €5 million, while others say he could earn up to €6 million with bonuses.

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He is also set to earn roughly €3 million for his work from October until the end of the 2025–2026 campaign.

Tuttosport adds that the club made its decision after the resounding 3-0 away win at Sassuolo on 6 January, a result that completed five victories in seven unbeaten matches.

Juventus are now focusing on potentially extending the contracts of midfielders Weston McKennie and Manuel Locatelli, as reported by Football Italia.

On the pitch, the club’s immediate priority is securing a top-four finish to guarantee Champions League football for 2026–2027. However, the club will only act once their final league position is confirmed. Juventus are currently fifth on 57 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Como, who hold the last Champions League qualifying berth.

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