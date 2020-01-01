De Jong: Former RSC Anderlecht goalkeeper terminates Stellenbosch FC contract

The Feyenoord academy product has decided to return home during the PSL suspension imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic

Stellenbosch FC have lost the services of former Holland youth international Boy de Jong.

The goalkeeper's contract has been terminated by mutual agreement in order for him to return home amidst the worldwide spread of coronavirus.

De Jong, who only joined the debutants last July, announced his departure on Stellies' official Instagram account.

“There was a lockdown in Holland, so only this week there are flights going back and I had to make a choice on what I want to do – take the risk to stay in or go home with my family,” De Jong wrote.

“To be honest, we are a little bit concerned about the virus. Don’t take it easily, don’t take it for something easy, I think it’s a terrible thing."

De Jong is one of the foreigners, who left the country before South Africa went into a 21-day lockdown from Friday.

However, the 25-year-old player said that he is open to returning to South Africa in the future.

“So, we made the choice to go back after I made an agreement with the club to end my contract early so that I can go home… Hopefully, in the future I can find something else – maybe I can come back to South Africa, but first, we have to kill the virus," he added.

Stellies also confirmed De Jong's depature with the former RSC shot-stopper having made 18 appearances across all competitions for the club.

“We bid Boy De Jong farewell today after he has decided to return to Holland amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to protect his family. We thank you for the incredible service to the club and all that you have contributed," a club statement read.

