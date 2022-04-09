David De Gea labelled Manchester United's performance against Everton "a disgrace" while admitting that they "don't even create proper chances" and have a huge task on their hands to finish in the top four.

The United goalkeeper told BT Sport post-match: "We knew before today they were struggling and how difficult it was going to be.

"We don’t score, we don’t even create proper chances to score. I don’t know what to say, to be honest. We’re not good enough, that’s for sure. It’s going to be very difficult now to be in the top four.

"Of course it’s not the perfect atmosphere. They were tired, they were nervous, but they keep going and keep fighting. They had more desire than us, which is not acceptable. It’s very sad to lose today.

"It's a disgrace from us, we should be winning this game."

More to follow.