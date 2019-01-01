‘De Gea looks like he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on!’ – Ince blasts Man Utd goalkeeper for lack of leadership

The one-time England captain feels his former club's shot-stopper needed to step up as a senior figure following a disappointing loss on Tyneside

Former midfielder Paul Ince has blasted David de Gea for his lack of leadership following the Red Devils’ 1-0 defeat against Newcastle.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper recently committed his long-term future to the Red Devils, signing a five-year deal to end speculation about his departure.

United have started the season poorly, however, and sit 12th in the Premier League table following their defeat on Tyneside.

The Spaniard spoke to the media post-match at St James' Park, claiming he was at a loss to explain Uniter's recent performances, and Ince feels his demeanour was not acceptable from one of the leading players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dressing room.

“I watched David de Gea’s post-match interview and I was at a loss,” Ince said to PaddyPower.

“He’s meant to be one of the leaders. If that was Peter Schmeichel standing there, there’s no chance you’d have seen that interview. Rather than him addressing and recognising where the team were going wrong, it just felt like ‘I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know.’

“This is one of the top players, the leaders at Man United, who has just signed a five-year contract. And he looks like he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on.

“If you’re a United fan listening to your goalkeeper, one of the main leaders in the team, and that’s the interview you hear you’d be right to [think it was a disgrace]. I’d be looking thinking, ‘he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on – I bet he’s regretting signing that contract.’”

Ince also insisted that the academy players that have been used by Solskjaer this season have been thrown in at the deep end, and suggested that many are not at the level required to play for United.

“You can’t blame the young players either, and in fact, I wonder how many of those are even good enough really.

“You look back to the academy days of Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes etcetera and you just don’t get those kinds of players anymore, especially not all in one group together. So, while it’s unfair to compare them to those, I would also say that some of them are just good young players.

“Looking at the youth that played against Newcastle, and being realistic, how many of them will be playing first-team football on a regular basis in two or three years’ time? I’m not convinced.”

United have two weeks to plan for their next Premier League fixture as they host after the international break on October 20.